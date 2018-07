If you are physically active, you will be fit mentally and physically. Exercising will help you to keep many diseases like diabetes, heart diseases, high blood pressure and so on at bay. Moreover, it will also help you to lose weight. But, the icing on the cake is when you exercise with your buddy. Yes! Exercising with your body can help you to enjoy what you are doing. You both can try other activities or exercises together. Isn’t it fun?

As per studies, if you are with your buddy or in a group setting, you can exercise in a better way. If you exercise with your buddy, you will get more benefits as you will push yourself to do more. Reason- you have your friend to motivate you. Working out with your friend will help you to stick to your exercise routine. In terms of safety, while performing a certain exercise your partner can keep an eye on you by ensuring your safety. You will build more resolve and resilience if you both are working towards same goals. Also, your partner can help you to achieve goals. Working out together can also strengthen your relationship and will help you to bond better.

According to a study published in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association, working out in a group lowers stress by 26 per cent. And of those who exercise individually didn’t witness significant changes in their stress level even after putting more efforts. Here are 4-minute exercises which you can do with your friend.

Medicine-ball over/under

Time: 1 minute

Good for your back, glutes and hamstrings

How to do it?

• Facing your partner from about feet away, you should stand with feet shoulder-width apart.

• You should hold the ball at the level of your chest.

• Take the ball and extend arms over your head

• You should repeat it for 30 seconds.

• You should switch so that your partner passes first.

Medicine-ball push-up

Time: 1 minute

It is good for your chest and core

How to do it?

• By facing your partner, you should go to a push-up position.

• Your right hand should be on a ball.

• You both should lower into a push-up by bending your elbows.

• Then, start again and roll ball to your partner and he/she puts her hand on the ball.

• Go for another push-up.

• You can continue doing so on the alternate sides.

Partner straddle stretch

Time: 1 minute

It is good for your back, abs, glutes and hamstrings

How to do it?

• In a wide-legged straddle position, sit facing your partner touching feet in a V position.

• Hold hands and as you bend forward, one of you should lean back by drawing your shoulder blades together.

• Hold on to the position for 10 deep breaths and then switch.

• Repeat it.

Tandem squat

Time: 1 minute

It is good for your hips, glutes and quads

How to do it?

You should stand to face your partner grasping his/ her forearms and with feet shoulder-width apart.

Until arms are fully extended you should walk back

Get into a squat position and lift your upper body and your knees should be over your ankles.

Hold on to the position for 5 seconds and to lift yourself up you should squeeze your glutes.

Image Source: Shutterstock