Medicine balls are one those equipment in the gym that have been neglected for quite some time now. Dumbbells and kettlebells are definitely great equipment to build your body, but if you are looking to build rock hard abs, now is the time to use those medicine balls. The basketball-cum-sandbag comes in different sizes and is perfect for core training as it helps blast fat fast. In fact, lightweight medicine balls also deliver amazing results when it comes to develop core strength. So here are the 5 exercises you can do for that drool-worthy midriff.

Med ball crunches: Lie on the floor face up with knees bent and feet flat. Hold the ball with arms extended over your head. Curl your head and shoulders off the floor, squeezing your abs as you raise the ball overhead and then in front as you sit up. Return to starting position. Do as many reps as your trainer has instructed.

Russian twist with med ball: Sit with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Hold the medicine ball to your chest and lean back at a 45-degree angle to the floor. Keep your feet bent with heels touching the floor. Rotate on one side with your lower back, keeping the ball at your chest. Return to starting position, then rotate to the other side. Reps as instructed.

Med ball plank: Starting position is the normal plank that you have been doing. This time though, your hands will be on the medicine ball. The challenge? You’ll be in a high plank position with the added challenge of balancing your hands on the ball. Keep your core tight, hips level, and shoulders down and back straight. Hold for as long as you can.

Mountain climber with med ball: Start in high plank position with both hands on the ball, same as med ball plank. Now draw your right knee and then your left knee, towards the chest. Want to challenge yourself? Alternate your knees as fast as you can while keeping your core tight and hips levelled. Do reps as instructed.

Med ball toe touch: Lie flat on the floor with the ball overhead. Raise your legs upwards so that your body is in L shape. Extend your arms and do crunches by bringing ball toward your feet and raising upper back. Keep your neck and shoulders relaxed and contract your abs as much as you can. Go down to the starting position and repeat as instructed.

Image source: Shutterstock