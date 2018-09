You must have spotted him in many popular advertisements and web series like ‘TVF Tripling’, ‘TVF Bisht Please’, and movies like ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year’, ‘Babloo Happy Hai’, and so on. Yes, you have guessed it right! We are talking about the chivalrous actor Amol Parashar who captured the hearts of many due to his impeccable acting. The magnificent actor likes to weight train and watch what he eats. Here, we unravel his fitness secrets.

Amol whose is always active and energetic says, “I try to hit the gym for 3-4 days. If I am not able to go for a long period due to work or travelling then I run once every 2-3 days. More than trying to achieve results for an aesthetic reason, my workout is more about keeping the energy levels going and feeling enthused physically.”

He adds, “I weight train. My body has a lean tendency and I do not want to lose muscle mass if I am not exercising. I think the fitness of your body is also a factor in how you think and how fruitful your creative process is. If you feel fit, you feel more motivated, more enthused, more creative. It is about a balance of body and mind.

Speaking about his favourite workout, Amol highlights, “I enjoy my midnight runs once in a while. At late nights, the roads are empty and the air is cleaner.”

When asked about the importance of staying fit, Amol says, “It’s important to mark out what your body goals are, and work studiously towards them. Do not get impatient because fitness is not a one-stop destination. It is a continuous process and should become a part of your life and routine.”

Like fitness, diet is also equally important. Amol watches what he eats. “I like to have a heave breakfast which is a mix of carbs and proteins. Lunch is a home-made roti, rice, veggies and dal. Unless I have worked out in the second half of the day, my dinner is light. I try to go for a salad and soup, but I make sure I don’t go hungry. If I feel like I need more, I go for a full meal.”

Amol who doesn’t have a sweet tooth but likes to have an ice cream says, “I do indulge in ice-cream once in a while and it is my cheat food as well! I am not calorie conscious, but I do look out for the fact that the calories I am consuming are in the right proportions and have the right nutrition.”