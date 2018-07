‘Smoking is injurious to health’ is perhaps the most-ignored statutory warning across the globe. Global statistics regarding smoke-related ailments and deaths have us believe so. According to the World Health Organisation, tobacco kills more than 7 million people every year, worldwide. Well, everyone, including smokers are aware of the fact that cigarettes offer us nothing else than a host of serious ailments including lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cardiac stroke among others. However, all these frightening facts don’t seem to have much impact on their smoking habits. But an array of recent research shows that yoga can be instrumental in bringing about a positive change among cigarette lovers: It can actually help them kick the butt.

How does yoga help?

This mind-body technique helps you quit smoking by curbing your cravings. Yoga reduces stress, one of the major culprits behind the increased craving for cigarettes. Moreover, it promotes mindfulness, which strengthens our connection with the self and inspires us to be more aware of our surroundings. This, according to various studies, potentially reduces our desire to smoke. Yoga is also known to evoke self-compassion, which significantly helps in getting rid of this habit. Nicotine withdrawal symptoms become a major barrier against smoking cessation. Yoga asanas help you combat those symptoms effectively.

Poses that work

Here are yoga asanas that help you say goodbye to cigarettes by reducing stress, promoting mindfulness and self-awareness and fighting withdrawal symptoms.

Read: Neti pot for your nose: Use it right

Meditation

Sit straight in a cross-legged position with your eyes closed and palms on the knees. Inhale and exhale deeply during the session. Continue this for at least 10 minutes every day. While meditating, you need to focus on what you are feeling at the moment. Don’t give up if you are unable to concentrate during the initial sessions. Regular practice will eventually fix the problem So don’t be harsh on yourself.

Alternate nostril breathing

Maintain the same posture as meditation. Now, rest the index finger and middle finger of your right hand in between your eyebrows and take a deep breath, closing your eyes. The ring finger and little finger should be on the left nostril, while the thumb, on the right nostril. Press the right nostril with your thumb and breathe in slowly with the left one. Now close both nostrils with the respective fingers and hold the breath for a while. Remove the right thumb from the nostril, exhale and then slowly breathe in through it. Again, close both the nostrils, opening the left one after a short pause. Repeat the process and continue for 10 minutes. Do this every day.

Tree Pose

Stand straight with your feet together. Use your right hand to fold the right leg at the knee and place it above or below your left knee. Your right leg should be perpendicular to your left leg. Inhale deeply and take both your hands above the head, joining the palms. Stay at this pose with an erect spine for as long as you can and then bring down your arms and leg down as you breathe out. Repeat with the left leg to complete one round. Do three to five rounds every day.

Read: Want to de-stress and energize? Try these yoga positions

Image Source: Shutterstock