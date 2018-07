If you like cycling but cannot do it since you are pressed for time, don’t worry you can exercise on the elliptical trainer at home or at your gyms also called as (Cross-Trainer and X-Trainers) which is one of the best form of exercise to stay in shape. The elliptical trainer comes with two pedals and two hand-levers which can help you to get a total body workout. If you wish to improve your balance just give it a try.

Exercising on an elliptical trainer can help you to increase your stamina and flexibility. It engages your upper and the lower body and which can help you to acquire a toned and a fitter body. It is also safer for the people from all age groups. The motionless machine assists those exercising by simulating walking and running. Here are some of the benefits of it.

Cardiovascular benefits

Exercising on it can pump up your heartbeat and will be good for your heart. So, to keep all the heart problems at bay just get going.

Good for various body parts

One can build muscle endurance with the help of it. This can help you to acquire stronger glutes and calves as it can target your weak quadriceps and hamstrings. It doesn’t put a strain on your knees.

Can be used easily

It is time-saving and can be used easily. It requires a little space and you can set it up in the office, home as well as the place of your choice. So, if you want to get a high-intensity workout. This is a good option for you. How to use an elliptical trainer to lose weight effectively

How to use it the right way

Put your feet on each of the pedals, once you step on the elliptical trainer.

Once you get in that position, hold the handles.

Your back should be erect, tighten your abdomen and roll back your shoulders.

When you walk forward, move your feet.

Push and pull the handles. Which cardio machine is better for weight loss: Treadmill or Elliptical trainer?

Precautions

Step on it carefully and slowly. Keep your movements at a slow pace.

Dehydration can cause dizziness, tiredness, confusion and weakness so stay hydrated.

Maintain a proper balance so that you don’t injure yourself

Maintain a correct posture and or else you may feel uncomfortable.

Image Source: Shutterstock