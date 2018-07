Fatigue or a dip in your energy levels can stem from a myriad of factors, the most crucial among them being an electrolyte imbalance. This imbalance is caused by a lack or loss of body fluids, triggered commonly by excessive sweating, health conditions like diarrhoea and a diet low in the essential nutrients coming from whole foods. The other culprits behind electrolyte imbalance include endocrine disorder, certain medications, kidney damage and the likes.

What are electrolytes anyway?

They are electrically charged particles that your body needs to maintain fluid balance, transmit nerve impulses, regulate your heartbeat and keep your muscles functioning properly. The minerals that constitute electrolytes are sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, phosphate, sulfate, bicarbonate and chloride.

Read: Fatigue, acidity +3 health problems eating junk food can cause

Make your own electrolyte drink

You need this good old refreshing drink when fatigue sets in after a session of rigorous workouts, a long day at work or when you feel dehydrated. Ditch the commercial ones available in the market and make your own drink. It will be free from artificial sweeteners and preservatives, more refreshing and tastier. We bet! Try these recipes and you will love them for sure.

Citrus Fruits Electrolyte Drink

Ingredients

2 cups of filtered water

¼ cup freshly-squeezed lemon juice

½ cup freshly-squeezed orange juice

2 to 4 tbsp raw honey

¼ tsp unrefined salt

Make it

Take a bowl and pour a half cup of orange juice and add ¼ cup freshly-squeezed lemon juice to it.

To blend in the sweet and sour flavours, mix the juices together.

Add 2 to 4 tablespoons of raw honey.

Pour in 2 cups of filtered water and mix the solution well.

Add ¼ teaspoon unrefined salt to it.

To completely dissolve the salt and honey, whisk the ingredients together.

Ginger Delight

Ingredients

1 cup water

3 to 5 fresh ginger slices

1 tbsp lemon juice

¼ teaspoon sea salt

1 to 2 tbsp raw honey

Make it

Take a pan and heat 1 cup of water.

Put in 3 to 5 slices of ginger into the boiling water.

Once boiled, let the mixture cool for about 5 minutes and strain the liquid.

Add lemon juice to the solution.

Add ¼ teaspoon of unrefined salt to it.

Pour 1 to 2 tablespoons of raw honey.

To dissolve the salt and honey completely mix all the ingredients thoroughly. This will give you a refreshing sweet and sour taste.

What do these ingredients do these for you?

They are full of minerals that constitute electrolytes. Read on to know more.

Water: This primary ingredient acts as the carrier of electrolytes.

Salt (unrefined only): It is rich in minerals like sodium, calcium, potassium and magnesium, the major constituents of electrolytes. While reducing adrenaline fatigue, it also plays a major role in balancing stress hormones.

Citrus fruits (lemons and oranges): Being high in vitamin C, potassium and calcium, they help to replenish lost electrolytes in the body. The natural sugar content in citrus fruits are also a great energy booster.

Honey: This natural sweetener is packed with natural enzymes and minerals.

Ginger: Together with sea salts, ginger helps you feel rejuvenated. It also soothes muscle cramps and soreness.

Read: Do you have an electrolyte imbalance? Check the signs

Image Source: Shutterstock