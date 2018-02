Shorba or Chorba is a Persian stew or soup that is made by boiling meat and spices and is very nutritious. However, vegetarian dal sorbas are getting more popular these days. With people turning vegans and health conscious every day, dal shorba should be included in their diet as a healthy variant of soup. It healthy and at the same time a ver easy dish to make at home. Infused with aromatic curry spices, herbs and protein-rich dals, dal shorba is both nutritious and delicious. I tried making shorba giving it a little bit of healthy and tangy twist gooseberries. I loved the taste. Here’s the recipe.

Ingredients:

Half a cup yellow moong dal (split yellow gram)

1/2 cup finely chopped onions

4 green chillies finely chopped

1/2 cup chopped tomatoes

1/2 tsp chopped ginger

1 tbsp finely chopped garlic

Two gooseberries/amla (finely grated)

Masalas/spices:

1 tsp chilli powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

1 tsp garam masala

salt to taste

1 tbsp ghee or white butter

Garnish

Coriander sprigs

Keep the moong dal soaked for about 30 minutes. After which clean, wash the dal. Drain the water.

Toss the onions, green chillies and tomatoes in a little bit of ghee over the flame.

One it gets golden brown bring it down and let it cool.

Take a pressure cooker and pout the dal, tossed onions, tomatoes and green chilli, ginger, chilli powder, ginger, garlic and grated gooseberries.

Now go ahead and add all the masalas: Turmeric powder, garam masala, salt. Mix it well and 2 and a half cups of water.

Cook for 3-4 whistles.

Wait for the cooker to cool down and the steam to escape completely.

Open the lid once it comes off easily and check if the dal is completely softened and keep it aside.

In a different frying pan heat the ghee, once it is heated add the cooked moong dal mixture and 1 and a half cup of water. Cook on a medium flame for 1 to 2 minutes.

Check the consistency and continue adding water. Cook on a medium flame for 2 to 3 minutes. Keep stirring from time to time using a whisk to avoid lumps.

Take it off the flame. Garnish n serve

Image: Shutterstock