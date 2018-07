Like many vegetables, drumsticks are our companion in the kitchen but we often fail to give them special attention. Yes! Drumstick or moringa which is known to add a zing to your dish is considered as a healthy option to help you to lead a disease-free life. The drumstick, which is slender and has long green seed pods is considered as a super food and is commonly used in the South Indian cuisine as it offers a plethora of health benefits. Its anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antifungal and antidepressant properties can help one to tackle these health problems.

Strong Bones

“Drumstick is loaded with vitamins and minerals such as vitamins A and B complex, folate, ascorbic acid, calcium, potassium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus and zinc which will help to keep your bone health in check. It also purifies the blood,” explains, Ankita Ghag, Clinical nutritionist, Vacchan Aarogya and InBody.

Smart tip: Blend 2 bananas along with some blueberries and add 1 tsp of moringa powder and some dates (which will act as a sweetener). Use drumstick leaves to beat menstrual pain

Aids digestion

We all suffer from digestion problems at some point of time. This nutritious vegetable shoos away all your digestive complaints as it contains dietary fibre which smoothens your digestion process. “Moringa extracts may help to treat Gastrointestinal (GI) tract issues such as constipation, gastritis and ulcerative colitis because of its antibiotic and anti-bacterial properties,” explains Ankita Ghag.

Smart tip: Ankita Ghag says, “Consume drumstick subzi to aid digestion.”

Strengthens immunity

In the monsoon, people tend to suffer from many health ailments which can also affect one’s immunity. So, eating drumsticks can help you to boost the overall immune system of the body. want to live a disease-free life, include this wonder vegetable in your diet and you can thank us later!

Smart tip: As per Ankita Ghag, drumsticks can be incorporated in sambar to help you to enhance your immune system.

Good for your liver

According to Ankita Ghag, it protects the liver from damage caused by anti-tuberculosis treatment drugs and initiates the repairing process. Can drumsticks help overcome erectile dysfunction and low libido?

Smart tip: Make a subzi of drumstick leaves. Take 1 tsp oil in the kadhai and put chopped onion and garlic. After tampering, add drumstick leaves and cook for a while. Eat the subzi with curd and roti.

Image Source: Shutterstock