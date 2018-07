Do you remember the time when we would crave for the clock to strike 5 in the evening so that we could go down to play with our friends? There was a time when our parents would have to drag us home so that we could finish our homework. One of the striking differences we see among children today is how they no longer play outdoor games like we did. They are growing up differently and have a totally different set of problems that plague their childhood. In fact, kids these days are falling prey to a number of lifestyle-oriented health problems that were once unheard of.

Lack of immunity and resistance to injuries are the two most common issues that children face today. So what is the way out for a fitter future?

“All children should be physically active and focus on the all-round development of fitness, especially building on muscle strength as well as cardiovascular endurance. Playing a sport is an ideal way to achieve these characteristics,” said Mihira Khopkar, Sports & Clinical nutritionist and founder of MARK. We ask Khopkar to point out one sport that guarantees overall fitness. “Football plays an important role in all-round fitness.”

Why football?

Ever wondered how these footballers like Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo get that super-fit body? Don’t try too hard- yes, it’s because of football. Soccer or football is a total body workout and can be a lot of fun. Here are 3 of its health benefits:

1) Cardiovascular health

The sport involves running, sprinting, drills, jumping and constantly moving. Regularly participating in such sports could benefit in reducing the susceptibility to heart diseases. Furthermore, it cuts the risk of heart disease by reducing the blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

2) Weight- loss

Childhood obesity is plaguing us in the current times. It is a harsh reality that we must overcome. Playing football could help you with that greatly. According to a report by the Harvard School of Public Health, football can aid weight-loss and also helps in weight management.

3) Mental well-being

Any outdoor sport can help your little one in overcoming stress. Pent-up anger or accumulated emotions often result in psychological illness in the later stages of one’s life. Learning to play football will mean disciplining oneself in accordance with the needs of the team. The sport is also said to develop emotional temperance, resilience and acceptance of rejection- all of which could come handy in the later stages of life.

Image Source: Shutterstock