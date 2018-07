When we accidentally open our front camera all we get to see is our chubby cheeks and double chin. And it is definitely not a pleasing sight. We all want to get rid of the extra flab and look fabulous. But what is the easiest way to lose fat from your face? Technically, losing fat from a single part of the body is not possible. But you will be able to get a slimmer face if you practise a few exercises daily.

Here are few exercises which will definitely help you to get a toned face.

Chin Lift

This exercise tone down the muscles helps you get rid of a double chin by toning the muscles in your chin area.

Steps

Step 1: Look up at the ceiling, pull your lower lip upwards.

Step 2: Hold it for five seconds.

Step 3: Repeat this 10 times.

XO Exercise

This exercise is a fun way to tone the facial muscles. It will make you feel relaxed and improve blood circulation on your face.

Steps

Step 1: Say X and O in a way that your face muscles get stretched and contracted to their limit.

Step 2: Stop and repeat.

Step 3: Do 10 sets per attempt.

Fish face exercise

This exercise tones the cheek muscles, giving you a toned look that you have always craved for. This exercise is also known as the smiling fish face exercise.

Steps

Step 1: Suck in your cheeks and lips.

Step 2: Stay in this posture for 5-8 seconds.

Step 3: Hold on and then repeat.

Step 4: You can try this 10 times.

Blow a balloon

Yes, in order to reduce face fat naturally, blow a balloon. To reduce that chubbiness from your cheeks this is the best method. While blowing the balloon, the muscles of your face and neck will work together. This will tone your facial muscles automatically.

Steps:

Step 1: Take a balloon and blow air into it.

Step 2: Then let the air go.

Step 3: Repeat for 10-15 times.

Cheek Puff Exercise

This exercise also tones your cheek muscles and helps your face look slimmer.

Steps

Step 1: Take a deep breath, and hold the air in your right cheek for six seconds.

Step 2: Then, transfer the air to the left cheek, and hold it for six seconds.

Step 3: Do this a few times throughout the day.

Hippo’s Jaws

This is another fun, yet effective facial exercise.

Steps

Step 1: Open your mouth as wide as possible.

Step 2: Hold it for 10 seconds and then relax.

Step 3: Repeat this 10 times.

Note: You can also chew your favourite sugar-free chewing gum, this can actually help you lose a lot of face fat. It also tones your jaw and cheek muscles. And if you don’t want to chew a gum then massage your face with a tablespoon of olive oil. Use a water-based face cream if you have a oily skin. Start massaging from your chin, moving upwards to your cheeks, with your palms in clockwise and anti-clockwise directions.

Image Source: Shutterstock