Baaghi actor Disha Patani is one of the fittest persons in the Bollywood industry. She is tall, gorgeous and enchanting- and most importantly she is fit as a fiddle. However she has hit the headlines today for a very different reason. There have been rumours about her walking out of a film because of her co-star Hrithik Roshan flirting with her. She has, however, rubbished this rumour.

Whatever be the case, here are some insights about kickboxing that the actor fondly does.

💪🏻 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Apr 8, 2018 at 6:51am PDT

Kickboxing is a high energy workout that has tons of benefits. We list down 5 of them:

1) Stress reliever: What better way to remove all your frustration that kicking it off? Quite literally, there can’t be anything better. You can, by all means, punch and kick your way to stress-free zones. It is a total body workout and hence very good for your body.

2) Improved coordination: Improving reflexes is one of the core functions of kickboxing. Therefore, including this in your routine can be very helpful. Moreover, kickboxing calls for focusing all your attention at one go and that is very important in order to improve your coordination.

3) Better posture: All your problems regarding bad posture can be solved by kickboxing. It challenges your muscle groups, especially your core muscles. These muscles, around your abdominal wall, is targeted by kickboxing. All in all, it is excellent to improve your posture, especially if you are hunched on your office chair all the time.

4) Burns calories: Various studies prove that kickboxing burns about 800 calories per hour which means you are going to tone your entire body by amping up your metabolism. This is a high-power cardio routine which works excellently for weight loss.

5) Boosts your mind: This one is especially true with any form of exercise. Kickboxing will help in boosting your mood as it also boosts your energy.