A few yoga asanas that will make breathing easier, and chest clear and less coughing as well © Shutterstock

In the cold air of winters or the air conditioning in the summers, allergies, bacterial and viral infections are always waiting to strike you down. They narrow your lungs and in turn, makes breathing a difficult task. Recently, legendary actor Dilip Kumar was hospitalised due to chest infection. And there are chances that with the changing weather, you might suffer too…

However, there are a few yoga asanas that will make breathing easier, and chest open and less coughing as well. Here you go…

Reclining bound angle pose: (supta baddha konasana)

Step 1: Sit on the floor and lay a long pillow behind you.

Step 2: Bend your knees and touch the soles of your feet together, letting your legs fall out to the sides.

Step 3: Lie back, so your lower back, upper back, and head are supported by the bolster. You’ll feel your chest begin to open up with the stretch.

Step 4: Rest your arms at your sides, with forearms and elbows against the floor, palms facing up. Legs are still bent with feet together. Stay in this position 10 to 15 minutes, breathing normally.

Supported bridge pose (setu bandha sarvangasana)

Step 1: Begin the asana by lying flat on your back. Bend your knees and place your feet on the floor hip-width apart. Make sure that your ankles and knees are placed in a straight line.

Step 2: Let your arms rest beside your body, with your palms facing downwards.

Step 3: Inhale, and lift your back (lower, upper, and middle) off the floor. Roll in your shoulders, and make sure your chin touches your chest without you having to move it. Let your shoulders, feet, and arms support your weight.

Step 4: Firm up your buttocks as you tighten them. Make sure your thighs are parallel to each other and the floor. Interlace your fingers and push your hands harder to the ground to lift your torso higher.

Step 5: Hold the posture for at least a minute. Breathe slowly and deeply. Exhale and release the pose.

Big toe pose (padangusthasana)

Step 1: To begin this asana, you must stand up straight and place your feet parallel to each other. Your feet must be at least six inches apart, and your legs should be straight.

Step 2: Contract your thigh muscles so that your kneecaps will be lifted outwards.

Step 3: Now bend forward, aiming to touch your forehead to your knees. You must ensure that your head and torso move together.

Step 4: Hold your big toe with the fingers of the respective side. The grip must be firm.

Step 5: Inhale and lift the torso. Remember to straighten your elbows.

Step 6: Exhale and bend towards your toes again. Do this a few times. Then, straighten your body. Don’t forget to keep the breath constant and your torso straight as you go up and down. Keep holding your toes throughout. Come back to position.

Cobra pose (Bhujangasana)