She shot to fame with one of the most popular TV soap ‘Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera’, she mesmerized the audiences with her magical aura, appealing looks and mind blowing acting. Soon, she became one of the most popular and loved TV actress in the industry. Yes, we are talking about vivacious Digangana Suryavanshi who enjoys a massive fan following. The multi-talented actress believes in staying in top shape and leading a healthy life.

Digangana who was also seen in soaps like ‘Ruk Jaana Nahin’, ‘Qubool Hai’,’ Balika Vadhu’, ‘Shakuntala’, and so on is a fitness enthusiast. She adheres to her fitness routine and follows it religiously. Her fitness routine consists of cardio and weight training. here, we decode how the super svelte actor stays healthy and hearty.

Digangana who also participated in one of the famous reality show ‘Bigg Boss 9’, works out for 45 minutes and she focuses on her abs and lower body. It is essential to strengthen the abs and lower body to maintain a good health. It is necessary that one should be able to perform his/her real-world activities with ease and for that one has to stay physically fit.

Speaking about her fitness routine, the amazing actress revealed, “I do cardio and weight training.” Doing cardio can help you to keep heart problems at bay and it can also help you to battle the bulge. Moreover, it can perk up your mood and heart rate along with enhancing your blood circulation.

Further, the talented actress says, “Increase your fitness training gradually. Don’t stress your body. The whole point of fitness to stay active even post workout and not to knock yourself dead drop tired.”

When asked about her diet, Digangana who is a mindful eater says, “One should eat right and at the right time. Don’t just cut your meal down, it’s very bad for the body and just stay hydrated. I eat a proper breakfast, a lighter lunch and soup and veggies for the dinner.”

Digangana who is a vegetarian and loves Indian food doesn’t mentally count calories while eating. “I eat what I like every day at least once, what I do make sure of is the quantity. I don’t like to go overboard. Even one spoon gives me satisfaction, says Digangana.”