Monsoon has its own challenges when it comes to cooking. Vegetables and fruits are vulnerable to small insects and unhealthy food habits that cause acidity, etc. Here are tips by Dr Zamurrud Patel, Consultant Dietician, Global Hospitals, Mumbai who suggests what you should remember while cooking, to stay healthy!

‘Follow a healthy cooking method, firstly,’ says Dr Patel. Here’s how you can ensure that:

• Wash all vegetables (especially green leafy vegetables) with warm/potable water.

• Wash fruits and vegetables before chopping them to avoid nutrient losses.

• Drink adequate water as per your thirst to maintain hydration.

• Cook only the required quantity of food and consume at the earliest. Avoid frequent and repeated heating of food items. Read: Monsoon weight loss recipe: Baked cauliflower

• Avoid raw salads outside home. At home, wash the vegetables with clean potable water.

How to store vegetables in winter?

• Food grains like legumes, oilseeds stored in the humid atmosphere can be infected by pathogenic fungus. So, closely inspect them before use.

• Keep all eatables, cooked and uncooked vegetables fully covered and store separately.

• Thoroughly clean your refrigerator to avoid the formation of fungus which may spread to food items stored in it.

Read: Monsoon is here! Here are nutrition tips by an expert dietician to up your immunity

Here is how you can maintain hygiene:

• Maintain personal hygiene.

• Use detergents and sanitizers to clean toilet bowls, wash basins and kitchen sinks. This will prevent the formation of bacteria in these areas.

• Wash utensils immediately after eating.

• Keep your shoes, socks, raincoats, bed sheets and pillows dry and clean.

Image Source: Shutterstock