Multiple sclerosis is a lifelong disorder and an autoimmune disease which has no cure. It is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord (CNS). “The development of it is when the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks its own central nervous system. The myelin is damaged, in patients suffering from multiple sclerosis. It is commonly seen in the age group of 15-60. MS can affect the quality of life of the person, as a result, it would be difficult for him to perform his/her daily chores,” explains Ankita Ghag, Clinical nutritionist, Vacchan Aarogya and InBody. Here, she lists out the diet for the people suffering from MS.

Complications:

• Muscle stiffness

• Cramps/ spasm

• Paralysis

• Irregular bowel moments and sexual function

• Mood swings

• Depression

• Epilepsy

Treatment: Plasmapheresis and immunoglobulin therapy can be given to the patients suffering from MS.

Follow this healthy diet plan:

• It foodstuffs which will help you to strengthen your immunity.

• Probiotics are good for your gut health as it boosts the level of beneficial bacteria.

• Prebiotics can also be helpful to enhance your gut health.

• Include foods like eggs, milk, curd, vegetables, rice, dal and berries.

• Consume foods rich in vitamins, minerals and fibrous food.

• Adequate energy and protein should be taken t cope up with the metabolic stress

• If the patient is not on RT fed then antioxidant-rich food can be recommended – green tea, oranges, papaya, tomatoes, ragi, flax seeds, chia seeds and melons.

• Stay hydrated by consuming plenty of fluids.

• Cut down on junk, spicy, oily, highly processed, high in saturated fat and high glycemic index (GI) foods.

