We all have carbonated drinks and beverage which take a toll on our health. But, we tend to ignore that healthy glass of milk which carries a plethora of health benefits. “We tell the kids that milk is good for the health since milk a potential source of calcium. Many of us drink milk without any hassle. But, some of us find it difficult to drink. Though, milk consumption is essential to maintain overall well-being. Cow’s milk is a source of potassium which enhances the vasodilation and reduces BP and keeps cardiovascular diseases at bay,” explains Ankita Ghag, Clinical nutritionist, Vacchan Aarogya and InBody.

She adds, “ It contains many vitamins and minerals to keep you fit, healthy and strong. A glass of milk contains vitamins A and B for good eyesight and increasing the red blood cell count. It also keeps your body functioning at a youthful level as you get older. If you are allergic to milk (Lactose intolerance) then refrain from drinking it. Consumption of milk products can also help in reducing acidity throughout the body. Also, consult a specialist. One can also opt for almond milk, soy milk, groundnut milk etc.

Health benefits of milk:

Calcium: Milk contains a good amount of calcium which protects our body from bone loss. One has to get his daily intake of calcium to prevent health problems and nothing better than milk.

Vitamin D: Milk contains Vitamin D which reduces the risk of brittle bones, inflammation and builds a strong immune system. Supports the production of serotonin a hormone associated with mood, appetite and sleep. Cow’s milk is fortified with Vitamin D.

Protein: Serves as a source of energy.

As per Ankita Ghag, 3 servings can be taken per day that is 300 ml.