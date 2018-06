World Milk Day is observed on June 1.

Turmeric and milk are loaded with properties to benefit your overall health and well-being. Together, they are even better to boost your immunity or maintain your digestive health, for example. We discuss few benefits of turmeric milk, a drink which has long been revered as a great source of good health in Indian homes. It is important to know how turmeric milk or golden milk helps us. Ramesh Gajria, Founder, TrainMe app elaborates.

Here are the five benefits of turmeric milk: –

1. Builds immunity

Turmeric milk helps build general immunity. In other words, it makes us strong to fight a host of diseases. It especially works well in the cold and flu season since it has an antiviral effect. If you need an immunity booster, a glass of turmeric milk on an empty stomach or before the bedtime is a very dependable choice. This health-promoting drink is particularly good for people who do physical training. Have a regular dose if you do resistance, for example. Turmeric milk helps improve endurance and regularity for the training sessions.

2. Tackles digestive disorders

Turmeric is regarded as a staple culinary spice and not without a solid reason. Its health benefits from improved digestion, relieving gas and bloating or heartburn makes it a preferred culinary spice. It also aids fat digestion. Turmeric milk helps in treating loss of appetite and indigestion.

3. Gives relief from autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases are a result of our faulty immune system which fails to protect us from an attack by foreign agents like pathogenic microbes and toxic substances in this case. People with autoimmune diseases suffer from the risk of damage to own tissues and organs, resulting in adverse health conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis etc. The only treatment is suppression of symptoms. turmeric milk aids alleviation of the symptoms especially with problems related to skin, joints and digestive systems.

4. It aids good sleep

A glass of warm milk before going to bed is useful for treating insomnia. Turmeric milk is even better than your regular milk since it boosts amino acid production in the body. Turmeric increases the insulin level in the blood, which in turn increases the amino acid intake in the body tissues. Specifically, turmeric milk produces high levels of an amino acid called tryptophan in the body which induces relaxation, calm mood and sleepiness.

5. It is an excellent blood purifier

Turmeric is a detoxifying agent that flushes out all the toxins that enter your blood. These toxins are generated through the food or drink we take and even through our respiratory tract. These everyday toxins have the potential to damage our blood vessels and contaminate the blood that penetrates the tissues in the body. It often results in abnormal skin conditions and other diseases. Turmeric helps in eliminating these blood impurities by improving the liver function to help flush out these harmful toxins from the body.

