Milk was once considered a complete food for the growing child. But today, that belief is slowly giving way to new ones, especially since the world is waking up to veganism and the side effects of milk. But it is a part of our staple diet and it is unimaginable for many of us to go off milk completely. That’s why today we have milk substitutes like nut milks to cater to the needs of vegans and those suffering from lactose intolerance. And one of the newest and most nutritious additions these vegan “milks” is oat milk. Nutritionally, it is more-or-less the same but don’t have as many side effects as cow’s milk, especially for those with lactose intolerance. Here are some ways to include oats in your diet.

What is oat milk?

Oats or oatmeal is fast becoming a breakfast favourite. Chock-a-block with a wide variety of nutrients like fibre, vitamin E and essential fatty acids, it’s no surprise why oats enjoys a great reputation in the world of health. Oat milk is basically made by blending oats and water together. It is known to improve gastrointestinal functions, glucose metabolism, cardiovascular health and blood cholesterol levels.1 Studies have also shown that regular oat milk consumption helps in lowering high cholesterol in subjects.2 3Oat milk is also replete in calcium, iron, vitamin b6 and magnesium. Is it safe to eat overnight oats?

Benefits of oat milk

Firstly, oat milk is a lactose-free option for people who suffer from gas, bloating and diarrhoea after consuming milk. Secondly, if you want to avoid milk for ethical reasons, oat milk is a cruelty-free substitute and its hormone free. Thirdly, it has no fat content. So if you are on a weight loss diet and miss the taste of milk, oat milk is a good substitute.

How to prepare oat milk

To make oat milk, all you need is steel cut oats and water.

Start by soaking the oats in water for half an hour.

Put the mixture in a blender and blend till it forms a smooth paste.

Keep adding water till it reaches the desired consistency.

Adding sugar is optional. Or you can sweeten it with sugar-free options like honey, jaggery or maple syrup.

Flavour it with cocoa or vanilla.

Image source: Shutterstock