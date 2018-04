If you chuckled while reading the headline then we just got you just there. So, you are also guilty of indulging in such sweet indulgences during your periods. If you don’t like chocolates it is a different story. But if you have sweet tooth chances are during your periods you might be craving for chocolates more than anything. Here are foods you need to eat during periods to manage it better.

Is it a healthy craving? Well, the answer to this question depends on what context you are asking it. If you are asking that guilt-free indulgence on high sugar-content foods during periods is healthy, then the answer is no. Because indulging in high sugar content foods are not going to reap any health benefits while you are menstruating. But if you ask, whether giving into indulgences while still keeping a check on calorie is permissible then the answer can be affirmative.

Eating chocolates is not a bad indulgence, to begin with, if you can control your cravings enough to do it in moderation. But why is it you crave for these dark sinful sweet bites when you bleed? To know this we spoke to Dhvani Shah, naturopath and sports nutritionist to know this and explore the link between chocolates and periods. Here is why you should eat more protein and fibre rich foods during periods.

According to Dhvani, for women, craving chocolates during periods is very common. ‘During your periods you are losing a lot of blood and fluids. Along with it, you are also losing essential minerals. Women face a deficiency of chromium and copper during periods which is one of the reasons why they crave for chocolates. Chocolates are rich in copper and chromium so when there is a dip in these two essential minerals the craving sets in. It takes the body some time to recover from the deficiency post your periods too,’ she informs.

One to two pieces of dark chocolate will not do you any harm while satisfying your craving. ‘That is the minimum you can do to fulfil your cravings. This won’t harm your weight loss goals or exceed your day’s caloric needs. However, if you are watching your weight and trying to be responsible with your diet don’t polish off a huge pack or bar of chocolate and exceed your caloric intake. These small binge eating habits during periods can affect your weight loss goals,’ says Dhvani.

Instead, Dhvani says some healthy indulgence during periods that can also take care of your sugar cravings are chikis, peanuts, walnuts, pistachios, watermelon juice, ‘as they are also rich in chromium and copper and can help you fight the urge to eat chocolates and load up on sugar.’

However, if your chocolate cravings are getting the better of you remember moderation should be the rule you should abide by.

Image source: Shutterstock