Available in green, brown and pink colours, Singhara or water chestnut is very nutritionally rich and comes with a host of benefits. It comes from the family of plants known as sedge. It has the edible part at the bottom and is a type of marshy grass. Water chestnuts have a sweet mild flavour and are crunchy in texture and can be eaten raw, boiled and can be used as a filling in the dishes.

Singhara is gluten-free, low in fat, cholesterol free, low in sodium, high in potassium, rich in calcium, iron, zinc and phosphorus which are essential for your well-being. “It is also rich in proteins, carbohydrates, amylose, citric acid, Vitamin B and C, magnesium, manganese, phosphorylase and contains negligible fat. It has detoxifying properties which can be beneficial for the people suffering from jaundice,” explains Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician – Nutrition And Dietetics, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital – Yeshwanthpur.

Health benefits:

• Singhara contains iodine and manganese which are essential for the proper functioning of the thyroid gland.

• It possesses antibacterial, antiviral, anticancer and antioxidant properties and can strengthen your stomach.

• Vitamin B-6 which is present in water chestnut helps you to get a good night’s sleep and can perk up your mood.

• The urinary bladder gets cleansed and disinfected due to the enzymes present in singhara. It can also tackle ailments related to the urinary system.

• It acts as an energy booster and can eliminate blood impurities and inflammation.

• Singhara contains Vitamin E, Vitamin B, zinc and potassium and its consumption can help you acquire lustrous hair.Weight loss, diabetic-friendly, gluten-free + other health benefits of water chestnuts

Try this yummy recipe

To enjoy its health benefits, try this delicious recipe given by Pavithra N Raj.

Singhare Ke Atte Ka Halwa (Sheera)

Ingredients

3-4 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)

½ cup singhare ka atta (water chestnut flour)

1 cup of boiling water

⅓ cup of sugar

⅛ teaspoon green cardamom seeds powder

Chopped almonds or cashews for garnishing

Method

Heat the ghee in a pan on medium heat. Then, add singhare ka atta and mix well. Roast and stir it till it turns light brown. While roasting the flour, on another side, put 1 cup of water to boil.

Now, add hot water to the mixture and stir to avoid lumps. Once water is almost absorbed then add sugar.

Mix well and keep stirring. Keep stirring and cooking till ghee starts to leave from the halwa and turn off the stove. Checkout this Healthy salad recipe — Chestnut and jackfruit seeds salad

Healthy salad recipe — Chestnut and jackfruit seeds salad Finally, add cardamom powder and mix.

Garnish it with almonds or cashews.

Image Source: Shutterstock