Mushrooms are yummy and high in nutrition. They are rich in various nutritious elements like calcium, magnesium and phosphorus, etc. This antioxidant-rich superfood helps boost the immune system and help control blood glucose levels. However, mushrooms aren’t usually grown in very clean condition and hence you need to be very careful about cleaning and cutting it right. Here are a few tips that will help you.

How to choose and store mushrooms the right way

Picking the right mushrooms

Do not pick mushrooms that slimy and sticky on the outside, instead go for the ones that look fresh, firm and plump.

For the most common mushroom the white/button mushrooms, make sure it is stiff and has no marks on it, and the gills are tightly closed.

How to store mushrooms

Mushrooms should be kept in a dry place as it absorbs moisture really soon and goes bad. Without washing it you can store it in the refrigerator. Avoid plastic bags and opt for paper bags instead so that moisture doesn’t trap in it and you get fresher mushrooms.

Ways to clean mushrooms

Soaking method: Cut the mushrooms in the way you want it to be used. Soak it in water for a few minutes and then take it out and place it on a dry towel of tissue paper. Let it dry or wipe it lightly before use.

Wiping or scrubbing: Soak a napkin or towel in water and wipe the uncut mushrooms with it properly. Wipe the dirt and any greasiness on the mushrooms and then scrape out the dented parts on the mushrooms. Use can also use a brush to scrub the mushrooms and get rid of the dirt and then clean it with a towel.

Rinsing mushrooms: Cut the mushroom and then put it in a big strainer and wash it under running water till the mushrooms are clear.

Image: Shutterstock