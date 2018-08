The internet is abuzz with different kinds of celebrity diet and exercise plans that give you glimpse into the lives of the celebs. And going by the different types of programmes they follow, it really looks like you need to do a lot more than makeup to look amazing in front of the camera. One such diet plan or fad, if we may call it, doing the rounds is the M-Plan.

What is it?

Well, M-Plan is the mushroom diet plan where you can replace one meal of your day with mushroom based food. The plan is for 14 days and those who do it claims to have toned thighs and slimmer waistline at the end of the two weeks. The diet plan helps women lose weight from their problem areas like stomach, arms, and legs but not the bust. In this diet plan, you are supposed to consume the mushrooms steamed, sautéed or roasted.

And as is the case of most of diet plans, this one has no developer. There are no gurus or website who claim to have developed this diet plan. And it seems like an internet phenomenon that’s been working wonders.

What’s good?

If celebs are endorsing the plan there has been something feasible in it. And that is the presence of mushrooms. The protein-filled fungi are packed with B Vitamins, Vitamin D, Zinc and they help break down the stored fat from the body. With low calorie content, they make for a good diet substitute and they make you full for longer, thus helping you not cut down on junk food craving.

What’s bad?

The one problem with the M-Plan is its promise to cut down on thighs and waistline, but not on your cleavage. No diet ever promises weight loss on certain areas of your body. Also, science says that if energy expended is greater than energy consumed, weight will be lost. It doesn’t care about whether the weight gets lost from your waist or chest.

What you should do?

While we do not encourage substituting meals, but with high percentages of minerals, vitamins and anti-cancerous properties, it’s good to include mushrooms in your diet. We don’t guarantee weight loss, but what we do guarantee is a delicious meal!

Image source: Shutterstock