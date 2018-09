Do you feel like everything you like to eat is unhealthy? It doesn’t have to feel that way if you know how to cook smartly with the right ingredients. Use these healthy ingredients swaps for effective and healthy weight loss:

Pasta: Use zucchini or carrot instead of maida

All you need to do is use a spiraliser machine or a peeler to shave thin strips of the vegetables. You don’t need to cook these before unlike pasta. Just toss the vegetable pasta with other ingredients and sauces like you do with regular pasta. Consumption of white refined flour has been linked to several diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure. Vegetables are full of nutrients and the taste will almost be similar, if not better, to regular pasta.

Powdered sugar: use powdered cinnamon

Love sprinkling powdered sugar all over your desserts? Just whisk some cinnamon sticks and turn them into powder. You will get an aromatic powder that smells sweet and heavenly with fewer calories.

Bread: use sweet potato slices instead

Yes, all you need to do is roast long slices of sweet potato on a grill or boil them till they are cooked. Use these instead of buns or sandwich bread. You can easily out your sandwich fillings between two slices of sweet potato.

Potato chips: Use sweet potato or beetroot or other vegetables

You can use more nutritious vegetables instead of potato to make chips. Also, don’t fry them, instead, cut the vegetables into thin slices and spread them on a baking sheet. Season them and then spread olive oil on them and bake till they are crispy.

Butter in desserts: Use avocado instead of butter when making desserts

Follow the recipe as it is. Instead of butter use mashed and pureed avocado. It will lend a slighty sweet taste to the dish but texture and consistency wise, it will be exactly like butter.