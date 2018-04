Most people think that a high protein diet helps in the fat loss more than a high carbohydrate diet. While this holds true one cannot ignore the fact the lowering carbohydrate can have its own ill effects. On the other hand, increasing your protein intake can also have an effect on your kidneys especially if you are struggling to keep your blood sugar levels in control or are a diabetic and trying to lose weight. But the component that you need to really concentrate while losing weight is not protein or carbohydrate but fibre. The right amount of fibre along with protein and carbohydrates helps in proper weight management, says studies. Read to know if people suffering from diabetes should indulge in high protein diets.

There are many ways in which fibre can help in weight loss and also weight management. Insoluble fibre when consumed promotes bowel movements and other aspects of colon health, whereas soluble fibres are necessary to reduce serum cholesterol, blunt postprandial glycemic response and promote satiety. A fibre-rich meal, particularly high in soluble fibre, is processed more slowly, promoting earlier satiety, and is frequently less calorically dense and lower in fat and added sugars. All this makes fibre a crucial part of diet especially for those who are trying to lose weight or keep off the lard after undergoing a weight loss programme. Here are five ways to lose weight when you have long work hours.

In one study, consisting of 252 middle-aged women it was observed that over a 20 month period participants lost an average of 4.4 pounds in association with an 8 gm increase in dietary fibre per 1000 kcal. However, there are other studies that also showed that eating fibre can also be responsible for marginal weight gain. So we asked Dr Sameer Karkhanis Cosmetic Surgeon, Centre for Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery will fibre intake actually help to lose fat.

‘There are two types of fat receptors and both have opposite functions, these are alpha and beta receptors. Fats with a higher content of beta receptor easily break down whereas those with greater alpha receptors do not break down easily. This is why when many people begin with a fat loss regime going on a high protein low carbohydrate diet the immediate results are found in certain specific parts of the body like chest, arms, face where there are more beta receptors. However, it becomes difficult to lose weight from other parts like stomach, hips and thigh since these areas are very resistant to mobilization and house the alpha receptors. Reducing caloric intake is one way to help the body get rid of the stubborn fat, which means eating fewer calories, avoiding junk foods and consuming foods which are high in fibre content. Increasing fibre content will help to keep the metabolism level high, satiated and in a way lose weight steadily,’ he says.

Image source: Shutterstock

Reference: Lyon, M. R., & Kacinik, V. (2012). Is There a Place for Dietary Fiber Supplements in Weight Management? Current Obesity Reports, 1(2), 59–67. http://doi.org/10.1007/s13679-012-0016-9