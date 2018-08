Most of us don’t pay attention to the fibre content in the diet. But fibre is necessary as it helps to deal with constipation, keeps blood sugar in check, in weight management and in digestion of carbohydrates and proteins. Both soluble and insoluble fibres are known as bulking agents and keep the bowels healthy. Clean bowels lead to healthy gut and a healthy gut is the reason for your good health. This is why fibre in your diet is necessary. so, if you are wondering how to include more fibre in your diet here are some quick and easy ways:

1: Eat more bread, especially wholemeal bread.

2: Eat more potatoes. Both bread and potatoes are excellent fillers, and need not be fattening if you don’t load them with butter or fry them in fat.

3: Est a high-fibre breakfast cereal but go easy on the sugar. The more bran a ceral contains, the higher is its fibre content.

4: Increase your intake of beans, peas, lentils and other pulses: consume meat sparingly.

5: Eat more vegetables. Vegetables, particularly the green leafy ones are high in fibre. But don’t overcook them or you will lose a lot of their goodness. Just cook enough to soften them

6: Eat plenty of fruits and salads. Even the softer fruits like melons or oranges contain fibre. Also, because fruits and vegetables contain a lot of water, they are low in calories and can help you stay slim.

7: Do not peel fruits and vegetables; leave the skin and eat it e.g you can eat whole baked or boiled potato with skin.

8: Sprinkle whole grain cereals on vegetable dishes before serving.

9: Make room for all the good food by cutting down on sugary and fatty items like biscuits, sweets and crisps especially between meals.

10: Try using wholemeal products.

11: Try brown rice. It takes longer to cook, but doesn’t clump together into a sticky mess as white rice sometimes does.