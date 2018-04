Summer is here and in its full swing! ‘Watermelon detox diet’ will not only help you beat the heat but also cut on those calories and boost weight loss. Here’s what Rasika Parab, HOD-Nutrition therapy, Fortis Hospital, Mulund suggests about going for a ‘watermelon detox’.

A watermelon detox, simply put is having the fruit as cut pieces or adding some items like chia seeds to it. ‘Watermelon is one fruit which consists of about 92 percent water and is packed with natural Vitamins, Minerals and Antioxidants. Watermelon has very few calories. Approximately, 100gms of Watermelon contributes only 30calories, and hence, we call it a “Magic fruit” for those who are aspiring to lose weight.

Watermelon is also an amazing source of Potassium which helps maintaining our body’s hydration level. Therefore, this juicy and refreshing fruit is most preferred fruit during summers.’

Here’s how it helps in weight loss

Watermelon detox water can be a good alternative; it is easy to prepare, as you just need to add pieces watermelon, ginger, lemon pieces and few mint or basil leaves.

It just doesn’t just flavour the water, but also makes it healthier and nutrient rich. Potassium and Vit-C and A content of the magic fruit makes its drink an “antioxidant drink”. ‘Due to the antioxidant properties of watermelon detox water, it’s helpful in improving our immunity, by making our body stronger to fight against the oxidative stress.’

2 weight loss recipes that will cool down your body

Watermelon can be eaten in the form of a juicy salad, by adding just a pinch of salt and some mint leaves on it. But here are two simple ways of adding more taste to the magic fruit-

1) Go the mojito way.

Simply treat yourself to a refreshing mojito with a combination of muskmelon, basil leaves, mint leaves etc.

2) Watermelon falooda or smoothie can also be great options.

Add a spoonful of chia seeds (subja), honey/natural sweetner as desired and pieces of watermelon in cold milk. Mixing Watermelon pieces in fresh hung curd, garnished with mint leaves can make a delicious and nutritious smoothie.

