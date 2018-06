The Ketogenic Diet is gaining immense popularity and is becoming a fad as it promotes weight loss. The keto diet helps body’s own fats burning system which helps people to shed that excessive weight within few days. Reportedly, it is known to help moderate the symptoms of children with epilepsy. But, as per Billy Garnon, Celebrity personal fitness trainer, just like every other diet, it’s not sustainable.

He adds, “The Keto diet is a zero carbohydrate (less than 5% of your macro ratio per day) approach to “losing” weight. If you’re one of the many people who’ve “claimed” to be on KETO and are having some carbs in the morning only? Then you’re just doing a low carb diet and not actually keto but your being told that you’re doing ketogenic so that it is relevant and you can talk about it with your friends around the lunch/breakfast table because its the cool in thing right now.”

People who opt for the keto diet can experience headaches and fatigue. The keto diet is extremely difficult to follow and also there is a risk that while following a high-fat diet, one tends to increase the intake of unhealthy trans and saturated fats.

The takeaway message: Billy Garnon advises, “Unless you’re suffering from some type of terminal/severe illness then it does have its advantages.”

Image Source: Shutterstock/ Billy Garnon