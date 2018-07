Bananas are nothing less than wholesome meals. This easy to peel, delicious and quick to have fruit is one of our top favourites. There’s no better snack than a banana if you want a quick energy booster. A banana gives an instant boost of energy. Bananas contain natural sugars: fructose, sucrose and glucose. Banana is rich in magnesium, calcium and folate. It is high on fibre that aids digestion and helps fight anaemia too. This wonder fruit is quite helpful when it comes to weight-loss, given that you exercise alongside too.

Here is all that you should know if you want to lose weight with banana consumption:

High satiety value

Fact: Bananas contain small amounts of calories.

Also fact: They have a high satiety content. Okay so? So, you must have them early in the morning for breakfast along with a cup of coffee or tea. Not only will you feel super-energetic to hit the gym but also it will up your satiety quotient, keeping you full throughout the day. Dietary fibre

Remember that any fruit that contains fibre will help you with digestion. You could be putting on those extra kilos purely because of indigestion. So get that cleared first. Not only does banana aid digestion but it also prevents constipation. This fruit is easy-to-digest too. Exercise

Athletes love bananas. Do you know why? Because apart from being loaded with minerals and carbohydrates, the fruit is easily digested. Studies go on to prove that bananas are the great pre as well as post- gym snack. High on fibre, great energy booster and helps in improving metabolism- what more can you ask for? Resistant starch

Resistant starches are long chains of glucose that are resistant to digestion. Simply put, they help in slowing down the absorption of sugar from foods. Green, unripe bananas are high in resistant starch which will help you in losing weight.”RS intake seems to decrease postprandial glycemic and insulinemic responses, lower plasma cholesterol and triglyceride concentrations, improve whole body insulin sensitivity, increase satiety, and reduce fat storage,” stated a study named, ‘Resistant starch: metabolic effects and potential health benefits,’ published in the Journal of AOAC International. Good carbs

One of the greatest blunders we commit in our bid to lose weight, is that we rule out carbs completely. It is true that bananas are loaded with carbs that often make you avoid these completely, but they contain carbs in the form of resistant starch. These not only support weight-loss but also help in weight maintenance.

