It’s not for no reason that nutritionists often emphasise on loading up your diet with important and essential vitamins and minerals. Other hand sumptuous taste (for most of the foods) they also fortify your body and strengthen your immunity. In fact, a latest study is found that having vitamin B3 has the ability to prevent from us acute kidney injury that affects 30-40 per cent of all hospitalised adults in the low-income countries. So, here are best sources of Vitamin B3 that you can gorge on…

Chicken breast: One serving of lean chicken breast contains protein, phosphorous, magnesium, vitamins B, D, E, calcium, iron, zinc and many other minerals and vitamins. And the Vitamin B3 present in it can help increase your HDL (good cholesterol) by 15 to 3 per cent, as studies have shown.

Mushrooms: Mushrooms are low in calories, full of Vitamin D and packed with healthy antioxidants. You can have them in stews, broths and salads. And Niacin (vitamin B3) has a positive effect on blood fats as it can lower triglycerides by 20–50 per cent, found one study.

Avocados: Avocadoes are a source of omega-3 fatty acids as well and it they can do wonders by keeping your blood pressure levels in check. And Vitamin B3 present in it can help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, both of which are involved in atherosclerosis, the hardening of the arteries.

Green peas: The naturally sweet legume is rich in essential vitamins and antioxidants like vitamin K, C and folate. It is also rich in manganese and fibre as well. Also, the Vitamin B3 could help protect those cells and possibly even lower the risk of type 1 diabetes in at-risk children, found one study.

Peanuts: Peanuts have loads of protein, healthy fat and are low in carbohydrates. They are also a rich source of minerals including copper, manganese, potassium, calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc and selenium. Also, niacin is essential for your brain to function properly and types of schizophrenia can be treated with niacin as it helps the brain to undo the damage caused due to niacin deficiency.

