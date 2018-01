With a variety of salt in the store, it can be difficult to figure what kind of salt should be used for cooking. Every salt has different weight and salinity and they cannot be used in the same way in the cooking. If a recipe calls for a teaspoon of salt, the taste of the dish can vary depending on which type of salt you use. So here is a breakdown of most common types of salt used in cooking and baking.

Kosher salt

Kosher salt is made from salt crystals that are usually not iodised. It has coarse grains and can be easily picked up with fingers and distributed on food. It is the go-to salt for chefs and cooks alike. Kosher salt can be excellent for seasoning meat and pasta. You should always stock Kosher salt in your pantry as it has no additives. Here are 9 ways extra salt can kill you.

Table salt

Unlike kosher salt, table salt contains dextrose which is a sugar made from corn and is chemically identical to glucose. In short, table salt is processed salt which is not pure and contains unwanted additives such as iodine. Also, the texture of table salt is super fine and it tends to clump. Certain anti-clumping agents are often added to table salt to keep them from sticking together. So, you might just want to stick to Kosher salt.

Sea salt

Sea salt is evaporated from the sea. It has large, pyramid-like flakes that are perfect for sprinkling on finished dishes. You can use to on sautéed vegetables to give them a light crunchy texture.

Himalayan pink salt

The Himalayan pink salt is the purest form of salt whose colour ranges from off-white to deep pink. Rich in minerals, the salt can be used to add a bit of flair to the salt trimmed margarita. Here are 9 hidden sources of salt you should know about.

