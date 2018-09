When various foods are eaten in right combinations, there is an enhancement of the nutrient composition making the meal or snack nutritious and wholesome. In order to improve overall health, right food pairing makes sense as it enhances the intake of essential minerals and vitamins in a meal and favors optimal digestion.

“There are several wonder compounds also known as antioxidants present in natural foods and these compounds work better in pairs. The disease fighting ability of these antioxidants increase by manifold by combining foods correctly,” said Swati Bhushan, Chief clinical nutritionist, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi.

Here is one wonderful food pairing that you must try, only for the sake of your health: Turmeric and Black Pepper.

Turmeric and black pepper is a remarkable combination to obtain bountiful health benefits. In Indian curries, pepper and turmeric are used often together. You can add turmeric and black pepper in your tea or get more creative and use it in your own ways in variety of dishes. Here is why we say so: