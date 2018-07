Everybody wants to last longer in bed on a weekend. Isn’t it? Here’s your key to it- beetroots. While it is no news that beetroots are excellent to amp up your libido, don’t think it’s just that. It helps in treating erectile dysfunction.

Why beetroots?

Lot of studies suggest that this wonder vegetable works in the same manner as any drug prescribed for erectile dysfunction. This root vegetable is rich in nitrates, a naturally found inorganic element present in air, water and certain foods. Consuming beetroots will help anyone suffering from low libido or erectile dysfunction by increasing the levels of nitric oxide in the body which boosts sexual health.

A study by the British Heart Foundation claimed that eating vegetables rich in nitrates could help in reducing blood pressure drastically. In another study by the Queen Mary’s University in the year 2010, the same theory was proved again. The research found that having 500 grams of beetroot everyday brings down a person’s blood pressure in just six hours. Remember that high blood pressure is a dampener in your sex life.

But you don’t have to eat them in a routine manner. Trust us, this vegetable can be made tasty, if you have a quick and smart recipe. We bring to you a yummy recipe by Dr Eileen Canday, Head of Department, Nutrition and Dietetics, Reliance Foundation Hospital that you could try for this weekend to treat erectile dysfunction.

Beetroot Cutlet

Preparation time– 20 mins

Baking time– 10 mins

Servings– 10-12 cutlets



Ingredients

1 medium sized beetroot- peeled and grated

1 medium sized carrot-peeled and grated

2 medium sized potatoes- boiled, peeled and mashed

1 tbsp oil

1/2 tsp jeera

1/4 tsp saunf

1/4 tsp turmeric or haldi

1/4 tsp paprika powder

1/2 tsp coriander powder

1/4 tsp aamchur powder

1/4 tsp garam masala

1/4 tsp chat masala

salt to taste

2 tbsp corn flour

3 tbsp bread crumbs (as needed)

chopped onions and coriander leaves to serve

Method

 Heat oil in a wok and add the cumin seeds.

 Once they turn brown, add the fennel seeds and fry for a few secs.

 Add the grated carrot and beets and fry for a min.

 Add the salt and turmeric and fry till all the water is absorbed.

 Add all the paprika powder, chaat masala, coriander powder, and aamchur powder and fry for 2 mins more.

 Stir in the garam masala and mix well and take off the heat.

 Cool the mixture completely and mix along with the mashed potatoes.

 Divide the beet-potato mixture into 10-12 equal sized balls and keep aside.

 Mix the corn flour along with 3-4 tbsp of water and set aside

 Take a ball and press lightly to form a circle.

 Dip the cutlet in the corn flour paste and roll it on the bread crumbs. Repeat the process with all the cutlet balls.

 Arrange the cutlets on a baking sheet lined baking tray and bake in a preheated oven at 225C for 5 mins.

 Flip the sides of all the cutlets and bake for another 5-7min more.

 Allow the cutlets to cool slightly and serve with tomato sauce or chutney of your choice.