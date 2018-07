Stomach problems can be quite troublesome to anybody. While it is true that loose motions can be difficult to tackle, constipation can make it worse. This condition can be defined as the difficulty of emptying bowels, that is usually associated with hardened feces. This can be quite discomforting.

According to a study named, Constipation and Botanical Medicines: An Overview, published in the Physiotheraphy Research journal in 2015, “Constipation affects 14% of the adult population globally, mainly women, and significantly impacts on health-related quality of life.”

Statistics

According to a survey named the Gut Health Survey done by Abbott, a healthcare company in 2018, 22% of the adult Indian population is suffering from the condition, with 13% complaining of severe constipation. Six per cent of the Indian population suffer from constipation associated with certain co-morbidities.

The survey highlighted the predicament of these ‘silent sufferers’, the cause of chronic constipation and problems associated with it. Abbott partnered with IPSOS, a global market research and consulting firm, that surveyed 4,133 respondents across 8 cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Patna, Ahmedabad and Lucknow to understand the seriousness of the issue.

These staggering figures can well be difficult to digest! Dr Gaurav Jain, senior consultant, Internal Medicine, at Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital said, “Constipation can be defined as abnormally delayed or infrequent passage of usually dry hardened feces. You might be aware of food that helps to fight constipation but there are some herbs that can also be helpful. Even though these herbs may provide relief can be consumed regularly but do check with your doctor before consuming and also in case you are on any medication.”

Here are 4 herbs that you should include in your daily diet to keep this pooping trouble away:

Fenugreek seeds: Methi seeds or Fenugreek seeds can be called as an age old nuska. Known to be good for constipation, you just have to take about 7-8 seeds and have it with warm water or buttermilk. You will surely get rid of those constipation issues! Nettle leaves: Nettle is a known diuretic, which means it helps in flushing out excess liquids and harmful chemicals from the body. The herb, known as ‘spring tonic’, cleanses the body of its toxins. Drink 3 cups of nettle tea daily and see how you shoo away the pooping trouble. Senna: This herb is a wonderful one! It contains a chemical named ‘sennosides’ that helps in treating the irritated lining of the bowel. All you have to do is chew those senna leaves occasionally to treat constipation. Dandelion: Having dandelion tea will help you in a great way as it acts as a laxative.

Apart from these, another useful thing to drink is aloe vera juice. All you have to do to treat constipation is this- drink 1/4 cup of aloe vera juice daily if you have severe constipation. If not that severe, try having them in definite quantities. Aloe vera helps in reducing inflammation and also helps in improving bowel movements.

“These herbs can be consumed in the form of tea and are a natural laxative which helps to fight constipation. Adding lemon juice in warm water and consuming in the morning can help in cleansing the bowel and also to fight constipation. Also, regular diet, exercise and plenty of fluids, help avoid constipation,” added Dr Jain.

References:



1: Cirillo C, Capasso R. Constipation and Botanical Medicines: An Overview.

Phytother Res. 2015 Oct;29(10):1488-93. doi: 10.1002/ptr.5410. Epub 2015 Jul 14.

Review. PubMed PMID: 26171992.

Image Source: Shutterstock