If you are not living under the rock, you might be aware of Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s “The Fitness Project”. As a part of the fitness project routine, the nutritionist shares few tips and tricks on how to eat healthily and stay healthy. Rujuta released Guideline 10 of The fitness project 2018 which focussed on answering the five common and frequently asked questions on summer drinks. Here is what she has to say!
Each region has its own, here are just a few more. Ambil – a mixture of spices with ragi (or nachni) in buttermilk or curd. Panha – the kacha kairi (raw mango) drink garnished with kesar and neera – the virgin palm drink that can cure everything from insomnia to eczema.
2. Can I have sugarcane juice in summers?
It is ideally a drink for winters but if you are drinking it in summer, then crush a bit of ginger to it. Also always drink it before noon and drink it super fresh, the minute the sugar cane is crushed. Here’s more on what you should drink in summer during different times of the day.
3. It is still winter where I live, what about us?
Instead of chaas (buttermilk), have lassi – either mid-morning or late afternoon. Make kulith daal and have it with Bajra (pearl millet) for dinner. Ok to have with rice too. You can also have amla sherbet (morning time) and Chawanprash, either to begin or end your day. Peanuts and jaggery or cashews and jaggery as a mid-meal.
4. Fresh coconut water is not available, what are the alternatives?
The kokum, nimbu, ambil, panha, bel, even buransh – all these are available even when fresh coconut water is not.
5. You mentioned Kulith, but isn’t it a heating food?
All pulses are traditionally harvested in the winter but stored and eaten through the year. Belonging to an ancient culture means that there is already a system in place to use them based on the season. So in winters, you can turn them to Kulith parantha like the Himalayan regions do and in summers you use the same kulith but cook it with dahi or chaas and turn it into a cooling drink, like Kalan in Maharashtra. In both seasons, it helps prevent skin ageing, increases Hb levels and helps boost immunity. Here’s a healthy Recipe: Kulith (horse gram) porridge.
Our grandmothers were a smart lot and we have a lot of catching up to do, concludes Rujuta.
