If you are not living under the rock, you might be aware of Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s “The Fitness Project”. As a part of the fitness project routine, the nutritionist shares few tips and tricks on how to eat healthily and stay healthy. Rujuta released Guideline 10 of The fitness project 2018 which focussed on answering the five common and frequently asked questions on summer drinks. Here is what she has to say!

1. Apart from nimbu pani (lemon water), nariyal pani (coconut water) and sherbets, what other summer drinks can we have?

Each region has its own, here are just a few more. Ambil – a mixture of spices with ragi (or nachni) in buttermilk or curd. Panha – the kacha kairi (raw mango) drink garnished with kesar and neera – the virgin palm drink that can cure everything from insomnia to eczema.