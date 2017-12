Eating healthy and staying on track all day long can be difficult, so we do not blame you for letting go when you go home and want to eat everything. However, if you always tend to overeat at dinner time, these tips from nutritionist Padma Syal will ensure that you eat under control.

1. Drink a glass of water 30 minutes before meal

Drinking a glass of water about 30 minutes before your meal can help you eat fewer calories during the meal. So get into the habit of drinking a glass of water at least an hour (if not half an hour) before meal before you dish out your plate.

2. Prepare your meal in advance

Have your meal prepared well in advance to avoid the temptation of choosing a less healthy meal. However, if you are eating out, go for the protein-packed items so that you easily get full and do not reach out for the high-calorie dishes. Here’s why you feel fatigued and sleepy after overeating.

3. Avoid eating late night dinners

Eating late can make you gulp down way more than you actually wanted or needed to eat for dinner. Make sure that you complete your dinner at least two hours before you go to bed. It is important that you give yourself some time to digest your food before you lie down.

4. Eat in small serving bowls and plates

Make use of small serving plates, bowls and glasses to effectively control your portion size. Experts say that the colour red prompts you to eat more food. So, avoid using red-coloured serving plates, bowls, and even colouring your walls red.

5. Eat small frequent meals during the day

Eat small and frequent meals. This will help in controlling your portions and also improve your metabolism. Have healthy snacks between major meals to help keep hunger pangs at bay and prevent you from overeating as well. Here’s what happens to your body when you overeat.

