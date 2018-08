Are you ignoring those dried apricots kept in your refrigerator? Don’t, they can help you to stay in top shape. The fabulous dried apricot is abundant in calcium, potassium, phosphorus, vitamin A and iron and can increase haemoglobin help you to get rid of asthma, bronchitis and many more health issues. We unearth the many benefits of it.

It can help you to treat constipation: Do you often suffer from constipation? Is it annoying you? Then, don’t worry, we have a solution for you! The powerful fruit is loaded with pectin and cellulose which is a mild laxative and can help you to get rid of constipation.

It can enhance your digestion: Many of us face from digestion issues. Here, dried apricots can be a boon for you. The magical fruit contains alkali that neutralizes acids and aids digestion.

It can help you to deal with anaemia: Dried apricots are rich in iron and can fight anaemia. Furthermore, it can also help you to produce haemoglobin. Just start eating it.

It can help you to cleanse your digestive tract: Since it is a mild laxative, it can eliminate waste from your body. Thus, it will keep your gut healthy.

It can be good for your heart: It is abundant in potassium and can regulate your heartbeat. So, if you wish to keep heart problems away, stock up dried apricots and yes, you can thank us later!

It can help you to enhance your vision: If your eye health is deteriorating then just opt for dried apricots. They are loaded with vitamin A and can improve your vision and can keep it intact. Moreover, it can also reduce your risk of cataract.

It can help you to control your blood pressure: It is rich in potassium and is loaded with a trace of salt which can manage your high blood pressure.

It can strengthen your muscles: It is full of potassium and can improve your metabolism, the role of organs and cells. It can be useful for protein synthesis and regulates the levels of acid in your body.

It can prevent excessive bleeding: It is jam-packed with vitamin K which is essential for blood clotting in case if you suffer from injuries and stop your excessive bleeding.

Note: See to it that you consume dried apricots in the quantity recommended by your expert. Going overboard is not advisable.

Image Source: Shutterstcok