Our body demands essential nutrients in order to function, grow, repair itself and thrive. The best way to get those nutrients is by consuming a balanced diet. These nutrients play a vital role in the body’s metabolism, affecting the growth and development of the body. Maintaining a balanced and healthy diet for a long term will add years to one’s life and reduce the risk of certain diseases.

‘There are five vital organs in our human body that plays an essential role for survival. These are the brain, heart, kidneys, liver and lungs. The human brain is considered to be the body’s control center, which is embodied with receiving and sending of signals to other parts of the organs through the nervous system and through secreted hormones. Hence, eating right is very important,’ said Karthigaiselvi. A, Chief Dietitian, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Bangalore.

She chalks down nutritional foods that are essential to keep your body fit:

1) Egg yolks, carrots, butter, mangoes are rich sources of carotenoids which helps to ward-off age related macular degeneration in eyes.

2) Fishes like Salmon, tuna, sardines, nuts like almonds and walnut are rich sources of omega 3 fatty acids which is good for the heart, stomach, brain and also reduce the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

3) Milk, dairy products like curd, paneer, fortified soy beverages, finger millets are rich sources of calcium. ‘Consumption of these products helps in building and strengthening of bone tissues in our body and also helps to prevent osteoporosis,’ said Karthigaiselvi.

4) Ginger eases digestion, prevents nausea, vomiting and is good for overall function of stomach. Read: 16 dietician-recommended tips to be healthy in monsoon

5) Tender coconut water, fenugreek-seeds, garlic, fruits, vegetables like beans, broccoli and brussels are good for the heart and colon.

6) Green tea’s antioxidant polyphenols may help to prevent cancer of the prostate and other organs.

7) Consumption of balanced protein-rich food such as meat, seafood, eggs, dairy, chicken, fish and beans, in your daily diet is important for building and maintaining your body’s muscles and to develop one’s immunity.



8) Vitamin B-3 or niacin sources like Whole grain cereals, fish, chicken, capsicum, mushroom organ meats can also help to improve blood circulation and lower cholesterol.

9) Meat and meat products, eggs, bread, green leafy vegetables, pulses, fruits help to form haemoglobin.

10) Maize, fish, meat, beans are rich sources of zinc. It helps children to grow, heal wounds and for overall development.

11) Skin is the biggest organ of the human body. It protects your body and prevents water loss.To keep your skin healthy, it is important to have vitamin C in your regular diet in the form of lemon, oranges and mosambi. Another super skin helper is vitamin A, found in bright yellow, orange coloured vegetables and fruits like carrots, mangoes, yellow pumpkin and papaya.

12) Kidneys act as a filter to wash away the body’s toxins. It maintains body water balance and control salt levels and thus regulates the blood pressure.Two common reasons for kidney disease are high blood pressure and diabetes. To avoid diabetes, it is essential to keep your weight balanced, avoid smoking,follow routine exercise, reduce alcohol consumption, reduce salt intake and consumes healthy diet.

13) Water plays an essential role in waste removal, digestion, temperature regulation and makes up a core component of every cell in your body. Read: Your complete monsoon guide for healthy cooking!

Issues like dry skin, dizziness, fatigue, a rapid heartbeat and even death may occur,if dehydration is left untreated. Fruits and vegetables tends to have higher water content which maintains hydration in body. It is always better to avoid processed food and consume natural healthy food in day to day life, in order to protect your vital organs.

