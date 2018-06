Monsoon can, in every way possible, play foul with your immunity, as it does to your kid’s immunity. Children love to play in the rains. After all, we also did- at some point in time! Instead of threatening your kid to not play in the mud and rain, try upping their immunity to fight infections. Our dietician, Pavithra N Raj, Dietician Executive, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwanthpur gives us 2 simple regime tips to boost immunity effectively in this monsoon. Remember, it is for adults as well as children! This tip is for kids who have a fixation for tea.

‘Wake up in the morning and have 1 glass of warm water with lemon and honey,’ she starts off. ‘This could be at least an hour before you have your tea. Here’s how you can make your tea healthy.’

Herbal Tea – (Ginger / Mint / Basil)

Ingredients:

 Water – 1 Cup

 Tea bag – 1

 Mint or Basil leaves – 2 to 3 number or 1 Piece of ginger

Method of Preparation:

 Boil the water, put a piece of ginger or mint/ basil leaf keep it for few seconds.

 Later dip the tea bag.

 Enjoy a hot cup of tea

Nutritional benefits

Honey: Helps fight viral cold and cough. Honey helps in providing a coating and reduces the sensitivity to the throat. The antioxidants and antimicrobial properties of honey help in providing a soothing effect from a cough and even in those who have a respiratory tract infection. Mint: Helps fight viral cold and cough. Mint contains menthol, a natural aromatic decongestant that helps to break up phlegm and mucus, making it easier to expel. Menthol also has a cooling effect and can help relieve a sore throat, especially when combined with tea. Basil: Fresh basil leaves will boost the immune system. Basil is a key ingredient in cough syrups and expectorants (a medicine which promotes the secretion of sputum by the air passage). For a sore throat and cough, gargle water which is boiled with basil leaves. Ginger: Ginger boosts metabolism. Ginger will boost your immunity and keep you infections at bay. The antimicrobial properties in ginger kills bacteria including salmonella, it works as an antiseptic both internally and topically.

