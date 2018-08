You know him as Sikandar Singh Gill from the popular soap ‘Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala’. You love his soulful singing and acting. Yes, we are talking about chivalrous actor Mohit Malik who has mesmerized the audiences with his magical aura and striking personality. The actor has garnered a huge fan following due to his hot and lean body. Moreover, Mohit has become a household name due to his impeccable acting in the soap ‘Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala’. The famed actor is a fitness fanatic and makes sure that he never misses out on his fitness routine.

Mohit who was also seen in soaps like ‘Pari Hoon Main’, ‘Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya’, ‘Phulwa’ and ‘Doli Armaano Ki’ , loves to work out. The actor has also lost a lot of weight to get into the skin of the character. Mohit who never fails to inspire us with his chiselled bod believes that staying fit is the need of the hour and it can pave a way for a healthy, fit and a happy life. We deconstruct Mohit’s keep-fit mantra.

In an exclusive interview to The Healthsite.com Mohit said that “I had to look lean for my character in the show ‘Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala’ and had to lose weight since I am playing the role of a rock star. I had to do cardio and weight training. I love to do it and makes sure that I workout for 4-5 times a week.” As staying fit can help one to keep many diseases at bay.

The magnificent actor who also participated in the reality show ‘Nach Baliye 4’ works on his shoulder and legs to strengthen them. Mohit fitness is a way of life and he never fails to motivate us by giving us major fitness goals.

Speaking about his favourite workout, Mohit said that “ I love TRX and weight training.” A TRX workout is a full-body exercise and can help you to become flexible, agile and strong. It can help you to enhance your posture and stamina. Furthermore, it can also strengthen your core and work wonders on your joint.

Along with fitness, Mohit also gives equal importance to his diet. Though he is a foodie, he is watchful about what goes into his mouth. The amazing actor’s breakfast consists of carbs and he has a healthy lunch and a light dinner. “ I refrain from eating anything post 7:30 pm,” says Mohit.

The actor who cheats on his diet twice a week adds, “ I avoid eating pizza and I am calorie conscious. Junk food is a strict no-no for me.”

The actor signs off by saying, “Everyone should try and work out for at least 25 minutes in a day as staying fit is imperative.”