Who can resist a hot cup of tea along with garam pakodas when it is pouring outside? Although, we know it is not the healthiest option to snack on, it is- undeniably delicious! We bring to you, a dish that is delectable and healthy at the same time! Dr Zamurrud Patel, Consultant Dietician, Global Hospitals, Mumbai, dishes sweet potato chaat recipe for a healthy monsoon delight to tantalize your taste buds! Relish!

Note: The recipe serving is 1. So, the quantity will vary from person to person.

Sweet potato chaat:

Ingredients:

1 Sweet Potato

Dry Masala

Chilli Powder

Dhania-Jeera powder

Whole jeera

Green chillies

Coriander leaves

1/2 tbsp oil

For chutney:

 Dates (seedless)

 Jaggery

 Dry ginger powder

 Roasted jeera powder

For Garnishing:

 Red pomegranate seeds

 Coriander leaves

 Mint leaves

 Roasted jeera powder

 Curd

Method:

1. Boil and peel sweet potatoes.

2. Heat ½ tbsp oil in a kadai add jeera, green chillies, dry masala, potatoes and stir-fry for a few minutes. add some chopped coriander leaves, put off the flame and cool.

3. For chutney: Pressure cook all the ingredient and blend in a mixture. Strain and boil.

4. To Mix: Whisk the curd with a little salt and very little chilli powder. In a flat serving dish arrange the spiced sweet potatoes with chutney, then garnish by adding curd, some chutney, pomegranate seeds, chopped coriander leaves, mint leaves and by sprinkling roasted jeera powder. Serve cold.

Why is Sweet potato considered healthy?

Sweet potato, to say the least, is a nutrition-filled vegetable. In a medium spud of sweet potato- you gain about 400 per cent of daily vitamin A requirement. They’re high in fibre and potassium content. Studies suggest that regular consumption of the wonder-vegetable decreases the risk of:

-Obesity

-Diabetes

-Heart diseases

Also it promotes a healthy complexion!

Image Source: Shutterstock