To ensure the adequacy of our diet, dietary supplements like cod liver oil, iron tablets and multivitamins are consumed by people on expert’s recommendation. Nutritional supplements are prescribed to ensure sufficient intake of essential nutrients to prevent overt deficiency disease and to tackle nutrient inadequacy. But, today there is another buzzword in the field of nutrition and health: “Superfood”. There is no particular definition it but the scientific evidence for the health effects of these foods is positive. Urban Indians are eating these so-called superfoods or their powders to stay in top shape by tackling deadly diseases like cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis and diabetes, to strengthen the immunity, reduce the symptoms of depression or arthritis and to enhance the sexual performance.

These foods and their formulations seem to be the bridge between the inadequate intake and appropriate requirement of many nutrients ranging from proteins to vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, fibre and phytochemicals. Furthermore, superfood can also be made into powders/elixirs. The powdered version has the advantage of making them easy to mix in water, smoothies, juice or any other beverage for consumption. They are carefully processed and freeze-dried to make sure that they do not lose out on their nutrition value. Manjari Chandra, Senior Consultant, Nutrition, Max Healthcare, shares the list of superfoods and their nutritional value.

1: Blueberries

They are the top choice as they are high in potassium and vitamin C. A 100g serving packs 77mg of potassium, 9.7mg of vitamin C and 6mg of calcium.

2: Pineapple

It is loaded with essential nutrients like manganese, folate and many more. A 100 gms serving of it offers 97mg of potassium and 24 mg of calcium.

3: Kiwi

It has more potassium than bananas or citrus fruits and is a good source of vitamin C. A 100g serving boasts 180mg of potassium and 86.7mg of vitamin C.

4: Guava

It is one of the potent sources of Vitamin A and proteins. A 100g serving boasts of 152 mg of vitamin C, 10 mg of vitamin A and 33 mg of calcium.

5: Pomegranate

It is loaded with carbohydrates and beneficial for your heart health. A 100g serving of the fruit has 236mg of potassium, 10.2mg of vitamin C, 10mg of calcium and 4g of fibre.

6: Salmon

It is rich in omega-3 essential fatty acids. Eating salmon thrice-a-week can cut down your risk of heart disease risk and can prevent arthritis and memory loss. A 100g serving contains 2,950mg of omega-3 and 490mg of potassium.

7: Indian mackerel

It is a great source of omega-3. A 100 gms of serving boosts of 1,450mg of omega-3 and 370 mg of potassium, calcium 48 mg and iron 1.8 mg per 100 gm serving.

8: Yoghurt

It is an easily absorbed source of calcium. Yoghurt has a range of therapeutic benefits, many of which involve the health of the large intestine and the relief of gastrointestinal upsets.

9: Nuts (almonds, walnuts, peanuts, peanuts, raisins, pine nuts)

They are jam-packed with essential vitamins, minerals and fibre. According to studies, eating a small handful of nuts four times a week can help reduce heart disease and control your food cravings. Nuts are one of the few good sources of selenium that may protect you against cancer, depression and Alzheimer’s disease.

10: Garlic

It is rich in vitamins C, B6, manganese and selenium. According to research, garlic may be effective against high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, cholesterol, colds and some cancers.

11: Beetroot

It is a good source of iron and folate (naturally occurring folic acid). It also contains nitrates, betaine, magnesium and other antioxidants (notably betacyanin). According to various studies, beetroot can lower your blood pressure and prevent dementia.

