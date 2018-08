Fruits are truly one of nature’s spectacular gifts. Most of us eat the flesh and the skin but tend to discard the seeds because they are usually hard and inconvenient to eat. But mostly, we don’t eat them because we don’t know that they can, in fact, be eaten and that they are nutritionally rich too. You just need to know how to eat these seeds of fruits. Here is a list of some seeds that you must immediately start eating!

Mango: Roast the seed of the mango and crack the shell open to eat the inside part. Why? Mango seeds help beat dandruff, control diabetes, inflammation, heart diseases, obesity and diahorrea.

Jamun: Dry these seeds in the sun, powder them and consume them. They help control diabetes, lower blood pressure, detoxify body and treat stomach issues.

Watermelon seeds: Roast these seeds and eat them. They can control blood pressure, get rid of inflammation and treat bacterial infections.

Papaya seeds: You can eat these raw. But be careful while eating them as they have a strong odour. Eat about 1tsp at a time. These seeds can help treat digestive problems.

Avocado seeds: Smash these seeds and blend them into smoothies. Studies have shown that avocado seeds have anti-cancer properties and have cholesterol-lowering effects.

Orange seeds: Dry them in the sun and powder them. This can be added to shikakai to boost hair growth, curb hair fall and stimulate the growth of hair.

Blueberry seeds: These seeds can be eaten raw. These can help promote a good night’s sleep and is an excellent medicine for insomniacs. Thes seeds also have anti-inflammatory properties. They are excellent for the skin and hair as well because of the antioxidants in them. Just like the flesh, the seeds also have anti-cancer properties.

