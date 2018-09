There is nothing as refreshing as having a chilled glass of sugarcane juice in summers. Not only is it refreshing, but also quite invigorating. Given its popularity and wide presence all over the country, there are very little chances that you may not have had it. The humble sugarcane juice quenches thirst like nothing else. But have you ever wondered why it is said to extremely healthy? Read on to find why.

Boosts energy: If you happen to visit a doctor to treat dehydration, there are high chances that the doctor might ask you to consume sugarcane juice. It is so because sugarcane juice helps in quenching your thirst as well as keeps you refreshed. Sugarcane contains simple sugars, named sucrose that is easily absorbed by your body. These sugars help in instantly replenishing the lost sugar levels. Apart from this, it contains various nutrients like iron, potassium etc that are instant energy boosters. Kidney health: Sugarcane juice is diuretic in nature. This means that it helps in increasing the frequency of passing urine, thereby throwing the toxins away from your body. Therefore, it is recommended to treat urinary tract infections, kidney stones and ensuring proper functioning of kidneys. Improves digestion: Sugarcane juice contains a good amount of potassium. Potassium that is present in it helps in balancing the pH levels of your stomach and also facilitates the secretion of digestive juices. Thereby, improving your digestion. Aids weight loss: Even though sugarcane is very sweet in taste, it will help you in losing weight. Wondering how? Here is your answer- sugarcane juice reduces the bad cholesterol in your body, which is an important reason for weight gain. Furthermore, it contains high amount of dietary fibre that helps in managing weight. Dental health: Tooth decay and bad breath can be a major cause of social embarrassment. To avoid this embarrassment, just make it a habit to consume sugarcane juice regularly. Sugarcane contains a host of minerals like phosphorous and calcium, which build your tooth enamel. Consistent flow of nutrients help in preventing tooth decay and also strengthens your teeth. Moreover, bad breath is a symptom of nutrient deficiency in your body, sugarcane juice, thus, will be your savior.