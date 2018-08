All the kinds of berries that are easily available in India have the nutritious levels to an extent that they are called superfoods for various reasons. From anti-aging elements to immunity-boosting minerals and from metabolism boosters to cancer-fighting vitamins, berries are fruits that have got numerous health benefits.

According to a research published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries have the highest antioxidants that reduce the risk of cancer.

Blueberries: As the name suggests, these blue-coloured berries have dense amount of nutrients! They contain fibre, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, Manganese and antioxidants that have the ability to protect us from age-related diseases and even cancer, according to a research done by University of California.

Cranberries: You can have it in the form of a juice or even dried, but no matter what’s the structure, according to a University of Chile research, cranberries contain a compound, A-type proanthocyanidins, which reduces the risk of stomach cancer.

Raspberries: This sweet berry have compositions of minerals, vitamins and antioxidants cut the risk of diabetes, heart attack, and obesity. According to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, flavonoid-rich foods like raspberries lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases to a significant amount.

Blackberries: Like the rest of the berries in the list, blackberries too are packed with nutrients and minerals that are uncountable. They fight cancer, premature skin aging, and you can add improvement of memory to that list, as found in a research at Tufts University, Boston. Did we forget to mention that they also boost your immunity and fight infections!

Strawberries: Strawberries are no exception in their healthy list of benefits! The detoxifiers and antioxidants in these berries remove the rust from your joints and also treat gout and arthritis. In a research, it was found that 37 strawberries a day lowers the risk of neuropathy and kidney diseases. And if you are depressed, eat them! They fight depression too.

