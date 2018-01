With Basant Panchami, India has heralded the beginning of spring after four months of cold, smog, dry air and viral infection! This is the perfect time to thoroughly cleanse your body and mind with the correct nutrition. Dr Noorul Amen, naturopathy physician at Organic India suggests five ways to do a little spring cleaning for your body.

1. Increase fibre intake

Fibre is of prime importance when you want a body cleanse. Most of us don’t eat enough fibre-rich foods. Fibre helps relieve constipation, lowers cholesterol, helps in weight loss and management, prevents obesity, keeps the heart healthy, controls type 2 diabetes, reduces the risk of cancers, prevents inflammation and boosts immunity. Here are the health benefits of eating fibre.

2. Carry a water bottle with you all the time

One of the easiest things we can do for our health is to drink plenty of good quality water. Water helps us stay energized and remove harmful toxins from our bodies. Dehydration can lead to headaches, fatigue, foul mood, and many other frustrating symptoms. Try carrying around a water bottle with you during the day as a way to help you remember to drink more water.

3. Get moving

Now that the weather is getting warmer, it’s time to shed all of those layers of clothing. Moving around not only helps with weight management, it works to revitalize our body, mind, and spirit. Get outside and go for a walk. Savor the sense of spring and appreciate all of the new blooms that surround you. If walking isn’t your thing, try yoga, swimming, or even bike riding.

4. Pick up organic produce

Spring means it’s time for farmer’s markets! What a better way to welcome the new season by picking up some organic produce. Eating fresh fruits and vegetables provides our body with the nutrients it needs.

5. Make turmeric your best friend

Turmeric is one of the most studied botanicals in modern science, and for good reason! It helps revitalize our mind and body by promoting proper digestive function, heart health, strong immunity, and joint and muscle health. Here are some health benefits of fresh turmeric.

Image source: Shutterstock