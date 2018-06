Do you remember the Laxman from Golmaal-Fun Unlimited? The lean and power-packed performer, Sharman Joshi stole our hearts away! When it comes to acting and dialogue delivery with perfect timing, Joshi is indisputably fantastic.Known to be a fitness lover, the theatre actor is now gearing up for loads of projects- Kaashi, 3 storeys, Baloo Bachelor to name a few.

In an exclusive interview with us, Joshi talks about his food- fetish, cuisines and what not! ‘ Fitness is a way of life. Its my habit to work out now and I love working out it keeps me healthy and my mind at peace,’ says the Style actor.

Food is all about the taste and spices, or so we believe. Having said that, there are times when we consciously avoid eating certain things. Here are two things that Joshi doesn’t eat at all- Broccoli and Zuchini. Ask him for his favourite cuisine, he says it has to be- Thai and Chinese.

Anyone who does like Chinese, most often finds it almost impossible to say no to it.So, does the lean and handsome actor all have any irresistible food item? ‘Yes,’ he adds,’It has to be Chinese and pizza.’ Well, this is way too relatable, isn’t it?