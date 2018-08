Premature ejaculation or early ejaculation is one of those sexual problems many men suffer from in their sexual life. Generally happening to men under 40, they tend to take drastic steps after seeing their relation ship fail. That’s not the end guys, and there are various ways you can stop coming early. While discussing the situation with your doctor and your spouse and treating it is good way to go, you can also adapt these simple foods at home to treat premature ejaculation. Though it’s not a process that will give you instant results, you will see a gradual improvement in your performance in bed. Go for it, guys!

Green onion seeds: These seeds are perfect to decrease premature ejaculation for men. The aphrodisiac qualities in the seeds of green onion can help you avoid this sexual problem for good as you will say goodbye to early fall. What you got to do is, simply crush the seeds and mix it well in water. Take this medicinal water three times a day before your meal. You can also eat white onions as they can enhance your stamina and control.

Aswagandha: This super-effective medicinal herb is one of the most natural medicines available for treating premature ejaculation. Consult an ayurvedic doctor and have this herbal medicine as directed by the physician. This herb increases the strength of your organ as well as the stamina and control.

Ginger and Honey: This combination is another remedy to treat premature ejaculation. Ginger helps in increasing the flow of blood in your penile area which helps in providing greater control to ejaculate. Honey is another aphrodisiac of strength and it actually enhances the potency of ginger. Consume this by taking half a teaspoon of ginger and honey before bedtime.

Garlic: This one is Another natural medicine that can help in increasing the blood flow to the penis and it also helps in heating up your body. Sauté a few pieces of garlic in low flame in cow’s ghee till it turns golden brown. Take this every day or you can simply chew 3- 4 cloves of garlic to treat premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction at home.

Eggs, carrots and honey: Never heard of this mixture? Well, try it and you’ll know why it is an amazing combination! Take one half-boiled egg and mix it with grated carrots. Take 3 teaspoons of honey and mix it will with the egg and carrot mixture. Consume this concoction daily for about three months to get great results.

Image source: Shutterstock