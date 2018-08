Extreme weather conditions- whether it is rains or summers- are bad for your health. Especially in months of August and September, your immunity may go for a toss since there are extremities in the weather. There is little that you can do regarding the constantly changing weather. Therefore, it is important to amp up your immunity. “There are certain foods which provide immunity against the season flu spurts by boosting the immunity of the body,” said Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, Senior Consultant, Nutritionist, Apollo Hospitals.

5 super-foods that you must include in your diet to fight the seasonal flu:

Garlic:

Coveted in ancient India as a medicinal crop, many studies have found garlic to be an immunity booster as well as a symptom reliever. It has antiviral, anti-fungal, and antibacterial properties. In many parts of the country, garlic is a part of regular diet. But eating raw garlic is said to be better as it provides ample immunity. Consider eating 1-2 cloves of raw garlic every day especially if your friends and colleagues are falling ill.

Ginger:

Ginger tea is an all-time favourite during monsoon season. Not only does it provide a good kick to rejuvenate the system, it also helps to alleviate the symptoms of flu like chest congestion or sore throat. It is also available as a medicinal supplement; however it is best to consume it raw or cooked in food.

Citrus fruits:

Fruits which belong to the citrus family are rich in Vitamin C, which is an anti-oxidant. They are known to enhance the immune system. Oranges, lemon, and even peppers are good sources of Vitamin C. Tomato is another good source of Vitamin C. Be sure to inculcate them in your diet on a regular basis.

Green Vegetables:

The importance of eating green vegetables on a regular basis cannot be overstated. Especially green leafy vegetables like spinach, cabbage, lettuce, etc. are good sources of Vitamin C and Vitamin E, another nutrient with protective properties. Broccoli, French beans, bottle gourd, peas are some vegetables which have immunity-boosting nutrients.

Probiotics:

Probiotics such as yogurt, curd, lassi, buttermilk are the best source of gut microbes which help to digest the food. They constitute the ‘good’ gut flora which helps to amp up the immunity, prevent inflammation and infections, and regulate metabolism.

“Spices such as turmeric, cloves and cinnamon are other rich sources of anti-oxidants. Some exotic herbs like rosemary, oregano, thyme, dill also enrich the body with essential nutrients that help the body fight off flu infection and regain strength quickly,” added Dr Rohtagi.

Image Sources: Shuttertsock