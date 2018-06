Eating according to the season and region is the foundation of staying healthy. It allows not just for individuals to have better health but also contributes towards local economy and helps keep the global ecology in a state of balance.

So here is a guide on what you can eat during monsoon according to celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar –

1. Vegetables – The soil during the rains is not suitable to grow green leafy vegetables and therefore we shift to creepers like doodhi, pumpkin, karela, gilka, etc. Now is the time to go off palak, methi, math and if you are stylish then also the broccoli, lettuce, kale and rucola. These aren’t fresh or growing naturally in the soil right now. If you are still getting them its due to a combination of factors like cold storage, transportation, etc. Try eating shevla bhaaji or dragon stalk yam in the rains.

2. Grains – Nachni is the grain for rains. You can eat it as porridge, bhakri or even a papad. Say no to multi-grain bread, attas and biscuits though. Note that rice, jowar and wheat can be eaten throughout the year. Also corn, but insist on desi corn and not sweet/ American corn. Here are the health benefits of eating seasonal food.

3. Pulses – traditionally, as Indians went off meat/fish during the rains, the pulses that were carefully dried and segregated during summer would serve as the source of protein, vitamins, minerals and even fibre during this season. The best ones turn into usals, the next grade to dals, the one after that to wadis (that can be cooked as sabzi and is often a mix of many pulses) and papads. Zero wastage policy has been an integral part of our culture. Two important pulses you must incorporate in your meals this season are – kulith (horsegram) and alsaane (goa beans). Great for skin and hair. Here are the health benefits of Indian pulses.

4. Speciality items – Every season has its own king, if its mangoes for summers then its deep-fried bhajiya for the rains. Use filtered groundnut/ mustard/ coconut oils and don’t re-use the oil for cooking afterwards. Remember that without essential fat in the diet, Vit D cannot get assimilated, and also that essential fats also help in regulating blood sugar. So apart from being tasty, deep fried pakoras are healthy too (and for everyone, heart patients, obese and diabetics included). There are 3 fats you must have in your daily diet.

How cool are local food systems?

