Should you skip eating rice at night for dinner? This is a common query many rice-loving Indians have. Many of us who want to lose weight avoid eating rice at night because it is commonly believed that since your metabolism is higher during the day, it is easier to digest the carbohydrates from rice for energy. At night, the carbs may get stored as fats since there isn’t much activity you indulge in after dinner. Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar believes that you must have dal and rice at night. Here is why:

Rice is

-easy to digest

– increases leptin sensitivity and therefore improves sleep quality

– is a prebiotic (food for probiotic) and keeps the gut strong. Bye bye constipation.

– the BCAA (branch chain amino acids) in rice have muscle-sparing effect (you will see results of your workout faster).

– suitable for people of all kinds of constitutions (doshas – vata, pitta and kapha).

Nutrients in rice –

Methionine – it’s a sulphur containing amino acid that helps prevent damage to the skin tone by free radicals, helps detox the liver and slows down the ageing process. If you eat rice, you have better skin and hair, lesser lines and even lesser greying.

Vitamin B1 – it is good for the nerves and heart and helps reduce inflammation and bloating. It is also a good source of B3. You can increase the nutritional value if you soak rice for a while before cooking it.

RS – Resistant starch, a molecule that gets fermented in our large intestines. It helps prevent cancer, improves lipid profile and inhibits growth of the bad bacteria.

Who can eat rice?

Everyone. The way we Indians eat rice, with dal and ghee, ensures that the meal stays low on the glycaemic index and there is a steady blood sugar response. It is therefore perfectly fine for anyone with diabetes, heart disease or any other disease, for pregnant women, for young and old, active and sedentary, thin and obese people.

Remember to keep a gap of at least 2-3 hours between dinner and bedtime.

Image source: Shutterstock